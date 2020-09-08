Pedestrian killed on I-8

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A pedestrian was killed on Interstate 8 in San Diego, authorities said Tuesday.

A caller told the California Highway Patrol at 10:16 p.m. Monday that a red Toyota RAV4 was on the right-hand shoulder and it appeared a body was in a lane of I-8, west of the interchange with Interstate 15. The CHP log indicated that the caller was a passenger in a blue Honda Accord, which may have struck the pedestrian and pulled off to the shoulder.

All but the right two lanes of the westbound 8 Freeway were shut down just east of Mission City for the investigation.