VALLEY CENTER, Calif. — A man who was hit and killed by two vehicles last month in the Valley Center area has been identified, local medical officials said.

Richard Vaughn Dye Sr., 32, was announced as the deceased, the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office said on its website.

The crash occurred on May 17 near Lilac Road, located west of Hideaway Lake Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. Dye Sr. was walking across Lilac Road when he was struck by a Nissan Kicks and Dodge Caravan, per authorities.

Both drivers remained at the scene while waiting for first responders to arrive. Dye Sr. was later pronounced dead.

The victim’s cause of death was due to blunt force injury and determined as an “accident,” according to the medical examiner’s office.