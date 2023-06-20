SAN DIEGO — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Saturday on a major San Diego highway, authorities said.

The crash occurred around 9:21 p.m. on State Route 94 near 28th Street, Jesse Matias with the California Highway Patrol said in a news release Monday.

A pedestrian was trying to cross the lanes of traffic on SR-94 eastbound when they were hit by a Chevrolet Silverado driven by a 44-year-old man, according to law enforcement. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, CHP confirmed.

The driver of the Chevrolet was not hurt, remained at the location and cooperated with CHP, authorities said.

Officers closed the two left lanes for about an hour and 40 minutes to investigate.

A toxicology report is pending to determine if the pedestrian was under the influence.

The identity of the pedestrian has not been released at this time.