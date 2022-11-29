SAN DIEGO — The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office announced the identity of a man who was hit and killed by a vehicle after he was witnessed running on a major San Diego freeway.

Efrain Moreno Temores, 44, was identified as the deceased, according to medical officials.

The crash occurred on Nov. 9 around 4:48 a.m. when Temores was seen running on the northbound lanes of Interstate 805 overpass, located north of Camino Del Rio North, per the California Highway Patrol. As he was crossing the highway, a vehicle in the northbound lane traveling at a high rate of speed was unable to avoid Temores, striking and sending him off of the west side of the I-805 overpass and into the San Diego River.

First responders found Temores unresponsive in the riverbed below the overpass, where he was pronounced dead.