LA MESA, Calif. — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle Tuesday morning on Interstate 8 in La Mesa, authorities said.

The crash occurred around 8:33 a.m. on I-8 eastbound, located west of Spring St., according to California Highway Patrol logs.

Authorities shut down one of the lanes due to the collision for two hours, per the California Department of Transportation.

Check back for updates on this developing story.