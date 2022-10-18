SAN DIEGO — A male pedestrian died early Tuesday after he was struck by a vehicle while walking on state Route 94, according to authorities.

The collision happened east of Federal Boulevard around 12:50 a.m., according to a press release from California Highway Patrol.

The pedestrian was walking within the eastbound traffic lanes when he was hit, CHP said. He suffered fatal injuries.

The driver of the unknown vehicle did not stop following the collision and continued to head eastbound on SR-94.

CHP said officials conducted an on-scene investigation that closed lane four for approximately two hours on Tuesday.

A toxicology report for the deceased male is pending through the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office and CHP said it’s unknown if drugs or alcohol were a contributing factor at this time. The pedestrian’s identity is currently being withheld pending notification of family.

The cause of the incident and sequence of events are under investigation and CHP has asked anyone with information regarding the collision or parties involved to contact CHP Officer C. Bliss at 858-293-600.