SAN DIEGO — A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run collision on State Route 94 in the early morning on Friday, according to California Highway Patrol.

Around 3:34 a.m., authorities say an adult man was walking in the No. 3 eastbound lane when he was struck by a vehicle just east of Spring Street. The vehicle then left the scene, CHP said.

The pedestrian suffered critical injuries in the collision and was pronounced dead on the scene by medical personnel.

CHP did not disclose the identity of the man, but said the San Diego Medical Examiner’s Office will release it pending any family notifications.

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing, CHP said.

At this stage, authorities are still working to get a description of the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run. It is also unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision.

Anyone with information regarding the crash that may be able to assist in the investigation are encouraged to contact CHP officer Jared Grieshaber at 619-401-2000.