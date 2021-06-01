Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Chula Vista

SAN DIEGO — A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run in Chula Vista early Tuesday, according to authorities.

Chula Vista police say a driver didn’t stop after hitting a 40- to 50-year-old man in the 900 block of Third Avenue just before 12:30 a.m. First responders attempted life-saving measures before the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the crash site.

Detectives don’t have information about the type of car involved in the hit-and-run. The pedestrian’s identity was withheld pending family notification.

Anyone with information about the crash was urged to contact the Chula Vista Police Department.