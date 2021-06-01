Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Chula Vista

Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN DIEGO — A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run in Chula Vista early Tuesday, according to authorities.

Chula Vista police say a driver didn’t stop after hitting a 40- to 50-year-old man in the 900 block of Third Avenue just before 12:30 a.m. First responders attempted life-saving measures before the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the crash site.

Detectives don’t have information about the type of car involved in the hit-and-run. The pedestrian’s identity was withheld pending family notification.

Anyone with information about the crash was urged to contact the Chula Vista Police Department.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular Stories

Latest News

More News