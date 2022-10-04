One person was killed in a hit-and-run crash on a freeway onramp. (KSWB)

SAN DIEGO — A pedestrian was killed Monday night in a hit-and-run crash, according to California Highway Patrol.

Just after 9:20 p.m., CHP officers responded to the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on the Fairmount Avenue onramp to Interstate 8 in the Grantville area.

Upon arrival, officers located a male with serious injuries, CHP told FOX 5. He was transported to Scripps Mercy Hospital where he died from his injuries.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene, according to CHP. No vehicle information was immediately available.

The onramp was closed for several hours Monday night as police investigated at the scene of the crash.

The name of the pedestrian who was killed has not yet been publicly released.