Man hit, killed while walking bike along Fallbrook road

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A driver hit and killed a man who was walking a bicycle on Ammunition Road this weekend, according to authorities.

The 62-year-old man was walking with his bike around 9 p.m. Saturday along the right side of Ammunition Road when he was hit by a 25-year-old man driving a Hyundai Sonata, according to California Highway Patrol. The 62-year-old was pronounced dead at the crash site.

Officer Hunter Gerber said the cause of the crash is under investigation. Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a contributing factor.

The investigation following the crash affected westbound lanes of Ammunition Road for about two hours. No other information, including the names of the driver and victim, was released.

Anyone with information was asked to call CHP at 760-643-3400.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.