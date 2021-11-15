Pedestrian killed in freeway crash

SAN DIEGO — A man was hit and killed while crossing State Route 15 in City Heights on Monday, according to authorities.

The California Highway Patrol started investigating at 4:27 a.m. when someone reported a man attempting to run into traffic from the center median of SR-15 north just south of University Avenue. Dispatch got more calls a few moments later about a crash involving a pedestrian in the same area, CHP said.

First responders took the pedestrian to a hospital, where he died. The driver of a white Tesla involved in the crash stayed at the scene and was cooperating with investigators. Drugs or alcohol were not suspected to be a factor for the driver, authorities said.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office was working to identify the pedestrian and a toxicology report was pending.

