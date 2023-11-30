CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in Chula Vista Wednesday evening, authorities said.

According to the Chula Vista Police Department, a call came in around 7:50 p.m. from an individual in the parking lot of Starbucks, located at 3047 Bonita Rd. The caller reported a traffic collision involving a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle.

Fire Department personnel arrived and transported the pedestrian to UCSD Hillcrest Hospital. CVPD confirmed the pedestrian succumbed to their injuries a short time later.

The identity and age of the individual has not been released at this time.

CVPD’s Traffic Bureau responded to investigate incident. A 75-year-old driver remained at the scene and fully cooperated with investigators.

At this time, drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor in the collision, and there is

no indication any other vehicles were involved, police said.

The cause of the collision has not been determined.

Anyone that witnessed the collision or has additional information is encouraged to contact the CVPD’s Traffic Bureau at (619) 476-5320, or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.