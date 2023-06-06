SAN DIEGO — A man hit and killed by a vehicle while lying on a road in the Rolando Village neighborhood has been identified, local medical officials said.

Roger Calahan, 42, was announced as the deceased, the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office said on its website.

The crash occurred on May 20 in the 6300 block of El Cajon Boulevard, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Calahan was walking southbound on El Cajon Boulevard when for unknown reasons he laid down in the road and was struck by a vehicle in the number one lane, police said.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Calahan’s health continued to decline throughout his stay and he later died, per the medical examiner’s office.

Anyone with information related to the above incident is encouraged to call the listed

Command handling the investigation or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.