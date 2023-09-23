EL CAJON, Calif. — A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in El Cajon Friday night, police said.

Around 10:21 p.m., El Cajon police officers and paramedics responded to the area near the intersection of Cuyamaca Street and Weld Boulevard after receiving a call reporting the collision involving the pedestrian and a 2016 Toyota Tacoma truck.

The pedestrian, described as an adult woman, was declared dead on scene, the El Cajon Police Department said. Authorities have not yet identified the woman at this time.

The driver of the Toyota that struck the woman remained on scene and fully cooperated with the investigation. According to ECPD, alcohol or drugs are not suspected to be a factor in the collision.

The investigation into the collision remains ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to call ECPD at 619-579-3311.

“We would also like to remind those who walk at night to obey all traffic control devices, only cross the street at designated, controlled intersections, and wear bright or light colored clothing for visibility,” Lt. Darrin Forster with ECPD said in a release.