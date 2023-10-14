SAN DIEGO — A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle on the northbound Interstate 5 near Old Town Saturday night, according to California Highway Patrol.

The collision was reported to authorities just before 8:30 p.m. According to CHP logs, the pedestrian was walking on the freeway in the No. 1 lane in between the Old Town Avenue exit and the Moore Street on-ramp when they were struck by the vehicle.

The pedestrian was declared dead at the scene. Their identity has not been disclosed by authorities.

The two right lanes were blocked as a result of the collision, Caltrans said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Traffic was slowed through the area, although no SigAlert was issued. By 10:30 p.m., all lanes were reopened, according to Caltrans.

No additional details about the collision were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.