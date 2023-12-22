SAN DIEGO — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle in El Cajon Thursday night, police said.

The collision was reported around 10:34 p.m. in the 700 block of East Washington Avenue. El Cajon police officers and paramedics responded to the scene.

After arriving, authorities determined that the pedestrian had succumbed to his injuries at the scene, according to the El Cajon Police Department. He was not transported to a hospital and was pronounced dead by medical personnel.

The identity of the pedestrian, described as a 34-year-old man, is being withheld pending family notification.

The events that led to the collision remain under investigation. The driver of the vehicle, a Toyota Camry, remained on scene and cooperated with authorities, according to ECPD.

At this stage of the investigation, alcohol or drugs are not a suspected factor in the collision. It is unknown if the weather contributed to the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to call ECPD at 619-579-3311. ECPD officials also reminds those who walk at night to obey traffic control devices, only cross the street at designated crosswalks, and wear brightly colored clothing for visibility.