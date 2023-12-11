SAN DIEGO — A pedestrian was fatally hit by multiple vehicles on northbound Interstate 805 near Kearny Mesa, California Highway Patrol confirmed to FOX 5. All lanes through the area are closed.

The incident was reported around 5:13 a.m. just south of Clairemont Mesa Boulevard. According to CHP, the pedestrian was hit several times and died on the scene.

The drivers of all the vehicles in the incident stopped and authorities are not considering the incident a hit-and-run.

Details surrounding why the pedestrian was on the freeway remain unclear at this time.

A SigAlert was issued for the area for major delays ahead of Monday’s morning commute. As of 7 a.m., traffic remains down to one lane through Clairemont. FOX 5’s Commuter Carl observed that vehicles were backed up to Adams Avenue near North Park.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.