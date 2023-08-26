SAN DIEGO — A pedestrian was injured in a hit-and-run collision Saturday in the Adams North neighborhood, authorities said.

According to the San Diego Police Department, a 29-year-old man was walking westbound on the 3300 block of Adams Avenue around 2 a.m. when the incident occurred.

At that same time, authorities say a vehicle travelling is an unknown direction on Adams Avenue collided with the pedestrian. The vehicle fled the scene following the collision, according to SDPD.

The pedestrian sustained a broken left arm and broken nose during the collision. Police say was transported by ambulance to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The pedestrian described the vehicle as a white sedan, but could not give further details.

SDPD’s Traffic Division responded and is handling an investigation into the hit-and-run.

Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.