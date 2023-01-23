SAN DIEGO — A pedestrian was injured Sunday night after being hit by a car while in a Pacific Beach crosswalk, the San Diego Police Department said.

The pedestrian, a 30-year old man, was crossing the intersection at 4300 Mission Blvd. and 800 Thomas Ave. around 6:30 p.m., when a driver in a Nissan Altima heading southbound collided with the man.

Officials say the pedestrian crossed closely in front of the vehicle and sustained serious, but not life-threatening injuries to his spine and leg.

Officials say the driver of the Altima, a 60-year old man, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.