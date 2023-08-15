SAN DIEGO — A man was seriously injured Monday after he was hit by the driver of a truck who fled the scene, San Diego police said.

According to SDPD, the crash happened around 9 p.m. when the driver of a GMC Sierra was traveling westbound near the 3700 block of National Avenue.

At that time, a 46-year-old man attempted to cross National Avenue when he was struck by the truck in the westbound lane, SDPD Watch Commander Robert Heims said in a news release.

After hitting the pedestrian, the truck driver veered left and collided with a wall, police said. The driver then fled the scene.

The pedestrian was taken to a nearby hospital after sustaining a collapsed lung and multiple fractures. His injuries are not considered to be life threatening, according to Heims.

The GMC truck was later recovered near the 3600 block of Logan Avenue.

The incident is still under investigation and anyone who has information regarding the hit-and-run crash is asked to contact SDPD’s Traffic Division at 858-495-7800 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.