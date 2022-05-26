SAN DIEGO – A pedestrian was hospitalized early Thursday after being hit by a truck in a Midway District intersection, police say.

A 69-year-old man driving a Ford F150 southbound on Camino Del Rio West struck the pedestrian when entering the intersection with Hancock Street on a green light, San Diego police Officer Robert Heims said. Police say the pedestrian was walking westbound in the middle of the intersection at the time.

The result left the pedestrian with a fractured pelvis and he was taken to an area hospital, Heims said. It is not believed to be a life-threatening injury. No other injuries were reported.

Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, Heims said.

Further information was not shared by the agency.