SAN DIEGO — California Highway Patrol is investigating after someone was hit on the freeway early Wednesday.

Dispatch records show a crash involving a pedestrian was reported at 6 a.m. on the I-5 south connector to eastbound state Route 94. The roadway is closed for the investigation, Caltrans San Diego said.

Correction: Southbound I-5 connector to eastbound SR-94/G Street closed due to a two -vehicle traffic collision. — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) October 27, 2021

Check back for updates on this developing story.