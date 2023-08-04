SAN DIEGO — A man was hit and killed Thursday night while walking within freeway lanes on State Route 94, according to California Highway Patrol.

Around 8:18 p.m., a Cadillac SUV was traveling eastbound on the highway when it struck the pedestrian, who was on the road for reasons still under investigation, east of the 22nd Street exit.

The pedestrian suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on scene by medical personnel, CHP said in a release. He has not yet been identified by law enforcement.

No injuries were reported to the driver of the Cadillac, identified by CHP as a 50-year-old man from San Diego.

The #1 through #4 lanes of eastbound SR-94 were closed for over an hour Thursday night while authorities investigated the incident on scene.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time by the San Diego area office, CHP said.

At this time, it is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the collision. A toxicology report is pending through the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office for the pedestrian.