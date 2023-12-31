SPRING VALLEY, Calif. — A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run on a highway in Spring Valley New Year’s Eve.

Crews were dispatched to SR-125 and Jamacha Road in Spring Valley at 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. According to a California Highway Patrol, a vehicle hit a pedestrian before fleeing the scene.

According to Caltrans, one lane on southbound SR-125 north of Jamacha Road was closed for several hours due to the accident. A Sig Alert was also issued for traffic delays through the area.

As of 9 a.m. Monday, all lanes have been reopened to motorists.

No description of the suspect’s vehicle has been provided by law enforcement at this time. Additional information was not immediately available.