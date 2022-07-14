San Diego police vehicles are seen on Thursday, July 14, 2022, on the scene of an investigation in the Oak Park area. (KSWB)

SAN DIEGO – A pedestrian was hit and killed early Thursday in San Diego’s Oak Park neighborhood, police said.

Shortly before 4:30 a.m., paramedics arrived on the scene of a crash on 54th and Redwood streets in the eastern San Diego neighborhood, north of state Route 94, according to a San Diego police watch commander. There, they found a victim in the middle of the road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The circumstances of the crash are still under investigation and few other details were available.

The north and southbound lanes of 54th Street are closed between Redwood Street and College Grove Drive.

