Pedestrian hit, killed on I-805

SAN DIEGO — California Highway Patrol is investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed on Interstate 805 early Thursday.

CHP said its officers were called to 805 southbound north of State Route 94 at 1:20 a.m. They found a pedestrian, who was pronounced dead at the crash site.

The right five lanes of 805 south were closed for several hours as CHP investigated. Officers said toxicology reports from the San Diego County medical examiner will determine if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.

The person killed has not yet been identified and no other details were released about the driver.