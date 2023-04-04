EL CAJON, Calif. — A man struck while walking on a major highway in El Cajon last month was identified, local medical officials said.

Reginald Burke, 48, was announced as the deceased, the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office stated on its website.

The crash occurred March 12 around 8:30 p.m. on Interstate 8 West, located just east of West Main Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Burke was walking eastbound on I-8 westbound and the driver of a Kia sedan was traveling westbound, when the driver switched lanes before seeing and striking the pedestrian, authorities said.

First responders pronounced Burke dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle stopped to call 9-1-1.