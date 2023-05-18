VALLEY CENTER, Calif. — A man died Tuesday when he crossed a road and was struck by two vehicles in the Valley Center area, authorities said.

The crash occurred around 8:37 p.m. in the area of Lilac Road, located west of Hideaway Lake Road, Officer Hunter Gerber with the California Highway Patrol said in a news release Thursday.

A Nissan Kicks, driven by a 19-year-old woman, was traveling ahead of a 63-year-old man driving a Dodge Caravan in the westbound lane of Lilac Road, when a 32-year-old man walked across the street and was hit by both vehicles, according to law enforcement.

The pedestrian died at the scene while no other injuries were reported, Gerber confirmed.

It is unknown if driving under the influence was a factor in the crash.

CHP is asking anyone who has information or may have witnessed this incident to contact the Oceanside Area CHP office at (760) 643-3400.