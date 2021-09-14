Pedestrian hit, killed in Spring Valley

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A man died after running in front of a car on Jamacha Boulevard in Spring Valley, authorities said Tuesday.

The 60-year-old man was walking or running on the sidewalk of Jamacha Boulevard at around 9:42 p.m. Monday when he exited the sidewalk and ran “directly in front” of a Mercedes C350 that was traveling westbound, according to Officer Travis Garrow of the California Highway Patrol.

The Mercedes hit the pedestrian, who suffered major injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by officials with the San Diego County coroner’s office.

The victim’s identity was being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The driver, a 77-year-old man, stayed at the scene and was uninjured, the CHP reported.

Garrow said authorities do not believe that alcohol or drugs play a factor in the accident.

Jamacha Boulevard was closed from Gillespie Drive to Sweetwater Road for about two-and-a-half hours.

The CHP is investigating the accident.

