CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A person walking within the lanes of traffic on Interstate 5 died Thursday morning after being struck by a vehicle in the Chula Vista area, law enforcement said.

The incident occurred around 3:04 a.m. on I-5 northbound, located north of Main Street, Jesse Matias with the California Highway Patrol told FOX 5.

Authorities say the pedestrian was struck by other vehicles as well, but that number is unknown at this time. The pedestrian died due to their injuries, Matias confirmed.

The man driving the vehicle, who was not injured, pulled over to the right shoulder and waited for first responders to arrive, per CHP.

Driving under the influence is not suspected in the crash, according to authorities.

The identity of the pedestrian is being withheld pending next of kin notification.