Pedestrian hit, killed in North County

SAN DIEGO — A man was hit and killed by a pickup truck driver in San Marcos late Tuesday night.

The crash happened just before 11:30 p.m. on West Mission Road near North Las Posas Road, according to a news release from San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies say the driver of a Dodge Ram 1500 hit the man while traveling west on the street. When authorities arrived, the 29-year-old pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The 56-year-old man who was driving the pickup was unhurt.

An investigation into the deadly crash was ongoing Wednesday, but authorities said in a news release that “speed and alcohol were not factors in the collision.” FOX 5 has reached out for more details on where the pedestrian was walking at the time he was hit.

Anyone with information about the crash was asked to call Deputy Brian Bentley at 760-510-5045.