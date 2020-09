SAN DIEGO — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle Wednesday morning in the Midway District, police said.

The collision happened shortly before 5 a.m. in the 4100 block of Sports Arena Boulevard. The driver of the vehicle stopped at the scene, San Diego police said.

Authorities have identified the victim only as a male.

Police have closed the southbound lanes of Sports Arena Boulevard for their investigation.

Expect delays in the area of 4100 block of Sports Arena Blvd for a fatal vehicle vs. pedestrian traffic collision.



Traffic is being re-routed but please consider an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/fzNxEK54Rc — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) September 23, 2020