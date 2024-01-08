SAN DIEGO — A 65-year-old man killed by a vehicle while crossing the street on a main road last week in the Midway District was identified, local medical officials said.

Rufino Canete, of San Diego, was announced as the deceased, the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office said on its website.

The crash occurred around 6:59 p.m. on Jan. 2 in the 3800 block of Midway Drive, according to San Diego police.

Canete walked across the street on Midway Drive and stopped at the center divider to allow northbound traffic to pass, per SDPD. As he continued crossing the street, a 62-year-old woman driving a Chevrolet pickup truck had a steady green light when she hit Canete.

The pickup truck driver called 911 and remained on scene. First responders performed lifesaving measures, but Canete was later pronounced dead.