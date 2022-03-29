SAN DIEGO – A man was hit and killed late Monday while walking in the southbound lanes of Interstate 5, the California Highway Patrol said.

It happened shortly after 11 p.m. on southbound I-5 at Nobel Drive, CHP spokesman Jesse Matias said. According to CHP, the victim was struck by a 23-year-old La Jolla man driving a Toyota sedan. Neither man was publicly identified.

Following the crash, multiple lanes of I-5 were closed during the investigation. They reopened about 4 a.m., Matias said.

Investigators have not determined if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the deadly crash.

Further details about the crash were not immediately available.