SAN DIEGO — A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in the City Heights neighborhood Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The San Diego Police Department says a call came in at 4:53 a.m. reporting an individual down on the 4100 block of Home Avenue.

Responding officers found a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian who police described as a man in his 60s.

According to authorities, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.

SDPD says the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.

There are no further details on the circumstances leading up to the crash at this time.

Traffic in the area may be impacted as authorities investigate the scene.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.