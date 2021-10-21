Pedestrian hit, killed in carpool lane on I-805

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A pedestrian died Thursday morning after being hit by a car in the carpool lane on the 805 Freeway in San Diego.

According to the California Highway Patrol traffic reports, a white Toyota Corolla struck a pedestrian around 4 a.m. on southbound I-805 at the Market Street exit forcing the closure of the right two lanes. The identities of the victim and driver were not released.

No other information was released as the CHP continued to investigate.

