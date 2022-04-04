SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle Sunday evening on the 94 Freeway in San Diego.

The California Highway Patrol initially received witness reports at 10:58 p.m. saying the pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on the westbound 94 Freeway at 28th Street.

The pedestrian was spotted in the No. 1 lane, the CHP said.

One witness reported hearing a male yelling that he had been hit by a vehicle, the CHP said.

Firefighters arrived and performed CPR on the pedestrian but by 11:25 p.m., the incident was reported as a fatality.

There was no indication whether the vehicle that struck the pedestrian stopped.

