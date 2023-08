One person was hit and killed by a trash truck Tuesday morning in the downtown area, San Diego Police confirmed. (KSWB)

SAN DIEGO — One person was hit and killed by a trash truck Tuesday morning in the downtown area, San Diego Police confirmed.

The crash happened around 5:22 a.m. near the intersection of C Street and Sixth Avenue.

As of 6:15 a.m., police were on scene conducting traffic control near the scene of the crash as officials investigated the incident.

The circumstances that led to the crash were not immediately available.

No information was available regarding the pedestrian who was killed in the crash.