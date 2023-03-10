Authorities investigate after a trash recycling truck struck a pedestrian in the San Marcos area on March 10, 2023. (KSWB)

SAN MARCOS, Calif. — A pedestrian died Friday when they were struck by a trash recycling truck in the San Marcos area, according to law enforcement.

The crash occurred around 11:58 a.m. in the 200 block of South Las Posas Road at the EDCO Recycling Buyback Center, Sgt. Charles Morreale with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release.

Authorities say the driver of the EDCO recycling truck was backing into the scales at the facility when his vehicle hit the pedestrian.

When deputies arrived on scene, the pedestrian, whose identity is unknown at this time, was pronounced dead, Morreale said.

The truck driver stayed at the location and is cooperating with investigators.