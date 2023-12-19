SANTEE, Calif. — A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle on the connector between state Route 125 and state Route 52 in Santee early Tuesday, according to California Highway Patrol.

Around 4:25 a.m., the pedestrian, described as an unidentified adult woman, was walking along the transition ramp from SR-125 northbound to SR-52 westbound when she was hit by a BMW sedan.

The driver of the sedan was unable to avoid the pedestrian, striking her in the No. 1 lane of the connecting ramp.

CHP said she succumbed to the injuries sustained in the collision on scene. The driver of the BMW, identified as a 37-year-old man from Spring Valley, was uninjured.

The crash remains under investigation by CHP officers.

According to CHP, alcohol and drugs are not believed to be a factor in the crash for the driver. It is unknown if the pedestrian was under the influence at the time of the collision.