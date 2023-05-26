A man was struck by a vehicle in the Talmadge neighborhood Thursday, police said.

SAN DIEGO — A man was struck by a vehicle and then ran over by another in the Talmadge neighborhood Thursday, authorities said.

According to the San Diego Police Department, the incident occurred around 9:24 p.m. when a 24-year-old woman was driving a 2016 Honda Civic westbound in the left lane at the 5050 El Cajon Blvd.

At that same time, a 38-year-old man was crossing at the 5050 El Cajon Blvd. in an unknown direction and authorities say the driver of the Honda did not see the pedestrian and hit him.

According SDPD, bystanders attempted to stop vehicle traffic on the road following the incident.

Despite their efforts, a 22-year-old man driving a 2010 Toyota Corolla westbound in the left lane at 5050 El Cajon Blvd. saw the bystanders but did not understand what they wanted, authorities said. The driver of the Corolla continued forward and drove over the pedestrian in the roadway.

The pedestrian, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene, SDPD confirmed.

The San Diego Police Traffic Division is investigating the incident. Anyone with information related to the double collision is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.