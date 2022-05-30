SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed early Monday on the Martin Luther King Jr. (94) Freeway in San Diego.

The crash was reported at 3:30 a.m. on the eastbound MLK Jr. Freeway west of the Jacob Dekema (15) Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The driver of a gray Volkswagen sedan notified the CHP that they hit a person, the CHP said. The pedestrian was found in the far right lane and pronounced dead at the scene.

No further details were immediately available.

The CHP issued a SigAlert shutting down all lanes of the eastbound MLK Jr. Freeway in the area while the investigation continued.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.