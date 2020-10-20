Pedestrian hit by pickup truck

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A 43-year-old pedestrian crossing a street outside a marked crosswalk was struck by a pickup truck Monday evening in the Mt. Hope area of San Diego and hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The 58-year-old driver of a 2001 Ford F150 was traveling westbound in the 4300 block of Market Street and did not see the pedestrian, who was dressed all in black, but felt something hit his truck. The driver stopped and found the pedestrian in front of his truck, according to Officer John Buttle of the San Diego Police Department.

The pedestrian sustained a fractured left leg and ankle and internal bleeding, but his injuries are non-life-threatening, Buttle said.

Alcohol was not suspected as a factor in the crash, Buttle said.