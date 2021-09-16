Pedestrian hit by pickup after crossing street in Teralta West

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A man walking along Orange Avenue in the Teralta West neighborhood was seriously injured after a 23-year-old man hit him with his pickup, authorities said Thursday.

A 59-year-old man walking down the 4100 block of Orange Avenue came to the three-way intersection at 42nd Street and “safely left the curb to cross 42nd Street, continuing eastbound,” said Officer R. Heims with San Diego Police.

A man driving a Dodge Ram made a left turn and struck the pedestrian in the middle of the road around 6 p.m. on Wednesday. The driver stayed on scene and was not arrested at the time of the accident, police said.

The pedestrian suffered an open fracture to his left arm.

There is not a marked walkway at the crossing of 42nd Street to continue along Orange Avenue.

The identities of the driver and pedestrian were not released. San Diego Police are investigating the accident.

