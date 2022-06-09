VISTA, Calif. – A pedestrian was struck by a train Thursday in Vista, authorities said.

The crash happened about 7:30 a.m. near Vista Village Drive and Olive Avenue, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said in a tweet, encouraging residents to avoid the area for “several hours.”

“Expect traffic delays,” the agency said.

Few other details were available about the crash, including its circumstances and the status of the victim.

The sheriff’s Rail Enforcement Unit is investigating.

Check back for updates on this developing story.