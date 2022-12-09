SAN DIEGO — A man was seriously injured Thursday night in Pacific Beach after being hit by a car while attempting to cross the street, the San Diego Police Department said.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. Thursday when a 66-year-old man was attempting to cross Grand Avenue from north to south at Kendall Street in an unmarked crosswalk, SDPD said in a news release.

At that time, a man was driving a Toyota Camry eastbound on Grand Avenue. Police said the pedestrian walked into the path of the Camry and was struck by the vehicle.

The pedestrian suffered injuries that were considered to be life threatening, including a fractured nose, fractured pelvis, multiple abrasions, and lacerations to his forehead and eyebrow.

Alcohol was not believed by police to have been a factor in the crash and the incident remains under investigation by SDPD’s traffic division.