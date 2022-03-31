SAN DIEGO – A 62-year-old man was hurt Wednesday when he was hit by a car while crossing a street in San Diego’s Midway District, police said.

Officers were called at 6:45 p.m. to the area of 3850 Rosecrans St. where they found the wounded pedestrian, San Diego police Officer Robert Heims said. Investigators determined that a 46-year-old man driving a Volkswagon sedan headed northbound hit the pedestrian as he was crossing Rosecrans.

The victim, who was not publicly identified, suffered multiple fractures and was transported to an area hospital. His injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening, Heims said.

The crash is under investigation by the department’s Western Divison.

Those with information about what happened were asked to call San Diego police at 619-692-4800 or submit tips anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.