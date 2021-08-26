Lanes of I-5 near SR-15 reopen after car hit, killed pedestrian

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A pedestrian was killed Thursday morning after crossing Interstate 5 in San Diego and being struck by multiple vehicles, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol said it responded around 4:50 a.m. to a person who had been struck in the fast lane on the northbound I-5, south of State Route 15.

UPDATE: NB I-5 south of SR-15, all lanes reopened to traffic. — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) August 26, 2021

The unidentified victim apparently had run from the right shoulder toward the center divider before being struck, the CHP said.

It was not immediately clear if the vehicle stopped, and how many vehicles hit the pedestrian, the CHP said.

The incident was still under investigation.

Check back for updates on this developing story.