Pedestrian killed on I-5 near Balboa Park

SAN DIEGO — A pedestrian died Thursday morning after being hit by a car on Interstate 5 near Pershing Drive, according to authorities.

The crash happened before 7 a.m. on I-5 north at B Street, near the exit to Pershing Drive, according to California Highway Patrol dispatch records.

The crash was initially said to involve major injuries. CHP updated the crash to a fatality shortly after 8:30 a.m., the dispatch log shows.

Traffic was backed up south of the crash, according to FOX 5’s live traffic map, and the roadway reopened by 8:17 a.m.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

