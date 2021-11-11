Car hits 2 pedestrians near Liberty Station

SAN DIEGO — A crash involving two pedestrians was under investigation early Thursday near Liberty Station, according to first responders.

San Diego Fire-Rescue got a call at 4:40 a.m. about the crash near 2900 Rosecrans Street, between James and Kingsley streets. Firefighters found one injured person at the crash site, and police pointed to them to another victim at nearby St. Charles School, a city spokesperson said.

Both patients were taken to UCSD Medical Center in Hillcrest. Their condition was not immediately available.

Rosecrans Street was shut down as officers investigate.

